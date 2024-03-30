Tecno launches Pova 6 Pro 5G in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G was launched in India. The handset was initially unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in February this year. It is offered in two RAM variants and will go on sale in the country early next month.

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, whereas the 12GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 21,999. Customers will get an instant bank discount of Rs. 2,000 on all banks as part of a sale offer. The company has also assured a free Tecno S2 Speaker worth Rs. 4,999 alongside the purchase of the phone.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G will be available for purchase in the country starting 12pm IST on April 4 via Amazon and offline retail stores. The handset is offered in two colours – Comet Green and Meteorite Grey.

Also Read: Know how to recharge FASTag via Paytm app

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness level. It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM, which can be extended virtually up to an additional 12GB. The 8GB RAM option can be expanded up to another 8GB. The handset ships with Android 14-based HiOS 14.

The triple rear camera unit of the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with up to 3x in-sensor zoom, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter, and an unspecified AI-backed lens alongside a dual LED flash unit. The front camera has a 32-megapixel sensor which is accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash unit.

Tecno has also included the Dynamic Port 2.0 feature on the Pova 6 Pro 5G. The feature shows notifications and other alerts like charging and call details around the hole punch cutout on the display. The handset is also equipped with an updated Arc Interface, placed around the rear camera unit, which now has over 200 LEDs and offers more than 100 customisations. Users can customise this feature to light up in different patterns to sync with different notifications or calls. The phone also carries Dolby Atmos-supported dual speakers.

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 70W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity.