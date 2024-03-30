This tourist town in Thailand is suffering from its own kind of nightmare: Rampaging monkey gangs

A tourist hub in Thailand, Lopburi, grapples with a unique challenge: marauding gangs of monkeys. To address this issue, Thai authorities resort to using tranquilizer guns to subdue the primates, notorious for their penchant for vandalism and theft, targeting both locals and tourists.

Lopburi, located approximately 90 miles north of Bangkok, has gained notoriety due to its sizable monkey population. Local law enforcement employs wooden slingshots to manage the unruly simians, which have become a pervasive nuisance in the area.

Police Major General Apirak Wechkanchana, acknowledging the threat posed by the monkeys, stated that officers now carry slingshots to deter them when necessary. Additionally, a specialized police unit has been formed to tackle the monkey problem, tasked with preventing theft and property damage caused by the primates.

Meanwhile, authorities from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation take measures to relocate problematic monkeys. Nathi Krutthaka, a conservation bureau officer, recounted efforts to tranquilize the monkeys discreetly to avoid detection.

One notable capture by conservationists was the gang leader known as ‘Ai Krao,’ who was sedated and relocated to another area. Despite the havoc wreaked by the monkeys, locals express a desire to maintain their presence in the town. Ironically, these same monkeys, despite their disruptive behavior, serve as a draw for tourists, who often indulge them with treats, contributing to their popularity.