Top Indian leaders to lead rally against Kejriwal’s arrest on March 31

The Opposition’s INDIA coalition has been granted authorization by both the Election Commission and the police to stage a rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on March 31, denouncing the detention of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal’s arrest is linked to a money laundering investigation associated with the Delhi excise policy scandal. Notable leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and others, are slated to participate in the ‘Maharally’ organized by AAP at the Ramleela ground on the designated date.

According to the permit issued by the Delhi Police, the rally is scheduled to run from 9:30 am to 2 pm on Sunday. The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate has triggered widespread opposition protests. Opposition leaders have criticized the BJP-led central government for allegedly exploiting central investigative agencies for political gain ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of the Chief Minister, unveiled the ‘Kejriwal ko Aashirwaad’ WhatsApp campaign through a video message released on Friday. She urged supporters to send blessings and messages of support to Kejriwal through the designated number, emphasizing his patriotism and resilience in the face of adversity.