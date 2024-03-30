Transport Minister summoned by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi’s Transport Minister and AAP leader Kailash Gahlot for questioning regarding the liquor policy case, which has gained attention since the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 21.

Gahlot, representing the Najafgarh constituency, is implicated in drafting the now-defunct liquor policy of the Delhi government for 2021-22. The ED alleges that this draft was leaked to the ‘South Group’, and Gahlot permitted AAP’s former communication in-charge Vijay Nair to utilize his official residence during this period. Additionally, suspicions surrounding the case have been compounded by Gahlot’s frequent changes in mobile numbers.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Kejriwal remains in ED custody until April 1, following his arrest and subsequent court appearances. Other AAP members, including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former minister Satyendar Jain, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, have also been detained in connection with the same investigation.

The investigation revolves around allegations of corruption and money laundering linked to the formulation and execution of Delhi’s liquor policy. Both the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) assert that the policy favored specific liquor traders through cartelization and alleged bribes, contentions strongly refuted by AAP. The policy’s contentious nature led to its revocation, with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommending a thorough investigation into the irregularities surrounding its creation and implementation.