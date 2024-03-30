Triumph Motorcycles unveils Trident 660 special edition: Details

Mumbai: UK based motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph unveiled Trident 660 special edition. The new limited edition livery is now available in the UK.

The special edition Triumph Trident 660 is powered by liquid-cooled, 660cc, inline three-cylinder engine that produces 81 bhp and 64Nm of torque. It is equipped with a bidirectional quick shifter and has a 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle’s tubular frame is supported by a Showa USD fork and a mono-shock with preload adjustment, and it is braking handled by two 310mm front discs and one 255mm rear disc. It has the graphic for the number 67 on both sides and the top of the tank.

The special edition is equipped with a few riding aids, which can be accessed through the colour TFT display. These include two riding modes (Road and Rain). Additional features include auto-cancelling indicators, all-LED lighting, and turn-by-turn navigation.

In April 2021, Triumph India unveiled the Trident 660, their most affordable motorcycle in the country, priced at Rs 6,95,000 (introductory, ex-showroom).