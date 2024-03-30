UGC Cautions Students on Online Course Selection

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has advised students to carefully consider their choices before enrolling in open and online education programmes offered by higher education institutions (HEIs). UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar outlined seven parameters for students to assess before joining any Open and Distance Learning (ODL) or Online Learning programmes.

Students are urged to verify the recognition status of the HEIs and programmes they are considering. They should confirm that the institution is recognized and authorized to offer ODL and online programmes by checking the details provided on the HEI’s website, including application information submitted to UGC, affidavits, and approvals from statutory bodies and regulatory authorities.

Furthermore, students should ensure that the programmes they intend to pursue adhere to UGC regulations regarding nomenclature, duration, entry qualifications, and specifications of degrees. They are also cautioned to avoid disciplines prohibited by UGC for ODL/Online mode, such as engineering, medical, and para-medical disciplines, as well as M.Phil and Ph.D. programmes in all disciplines.

Additionally, students should verify that all activities related to admission, counselling, contact programmes, and examinations are conducted strictly within the territorial jurisdiction of the HEIs offering ODL programmes. They should also confirm that the courses or programmes they are interested in are not offered under franchising arrangements.

According to the UGC chief, degrees recognized by the Distance Education Bureau of UGC at various levels are considered equivalent to those obtained through conventional modes of education. Therefore, students are advised to prioritize accredited programmes that align with UGC guidelines to ensure the quality and legitimacy of their education.