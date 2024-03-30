Xiaomi launches its first electric vehicle ‘SU7 Sedan’: Details

Mumbai: Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched its first electric vehicle. The sedan named ‘SU7’ was unveiled during a live event. The price of the car will start at 215,900 Yuan (approximately Rs 24.90 lakh)

The SU7 comes in four variants: an entry-level version, a Pro variant, a Max version, and a limited Founders Edition. It boasts dimensions of 4,997 mm in length, 1,963 mm in width, and up to 1,455 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm and 19-inch Michelin alloy wheels as standard across all variants.

As per the company, the top-end Max variant can achieve a top speed of 265 kmph, accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.78 seconds, and offer range of up to 810 kms on a single charge. Meanwhile, the limited Founders Edition, equipped with a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain, delivers nearly 986 bhp of power and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in a mere 1.98 seconds.

Xiaomi has partnered with CATL to equip the SU7 with two battery options: a 73.6 kWh pack for entry-level variants and a larger 101 kWh pack for the top-of-the-line model. These batteries are touted to provide at least 700 kms of range on a single charge.

Xiaomi offers a range of nine colours, including water drop headlights, halo tail lights, and an active rear spoiler. Running on Xiaomi’s Hyper OS, the SU7 integrates seamlessly with Xiaomi devices. It comes equipped with a wraparound cockpit, multiple screens, and driver assistance features.