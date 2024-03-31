10th Result 2024: Matric result to be announced today; here’s how to check it

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is preparing to release the BSEB 10th Result 2024 soon, following the conclusion of the board examinations. Students who appeared for these exams can anticipate accessing and downloading their results from the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024 took place from February 15 to February 23, 2024.

To view their scores and obtain their scorecards, candidates will need to visit the official website and enter their roll code and roll number. The result link will be activated after the conclusion of the press conference. The Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2024 will contain essential details such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-specific scores, overall marks, and pass/fail status.

To access BSEB Matric mark sheets, candidates can adhere to the following steps:

1. Go to the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2. Locate the Matric result 2023 link on the homepage.

3. Enter your roll code and roll number.

4. Sign in to your account and proceed to download your mark sheet.

The Bihar Board is expected to declare the results today, requiring candidates to achieve a minimum of 33 percent marks in both practical and theory exams. According to BSEB data, approximately 16.4 lakh students participated in the Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024, which was conducted across 1,548 examination locations in two sessions: an afternoon session from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM and a morning session from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM.