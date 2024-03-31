23 Pakistanis express gratitude to Indian Navy for rescuing them from Somali pirates; check details

The Indian Navy successfully rescued an Iranian fishing vessel seized by pirates, ensuring the safety of its crew of 23 Pakistani nationals. Employing strategic tactics during a 12-hour anti-piracy operation, the Navy swiftly liberated the crew from imminent danger at sea. Following the operation, the Navy conducted a thorough inspection of the vessel to prepare it for safe navigation and fishing operations.

The interception of the hijacked vessel occurred with the assistance of INS Sumedha and INS Trishul, leading to the surrender of the armed pirates after intense coercive measures. The rescued Pakistani crew expressed gratitude towards India and the Indian Navy for their timely intervention, as seen in a viral video where they cheered, “India Zindabad.” The vessel was seized by pirates near the Socotra Archipelago in the northwest Indian Ocean.

Admiral R Hari Kumar reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to maritime security in the region, citing ongoing operations such as “Op Sankalp.” This initiative aims to ensure a safer Indian Ocean Region through anti-piracy efforts and other maritime security operations. The Navy’s recent efforts have resulted in the rescue of numerous lives, including both Indian and foreign nationals, amidst rising maritime incidents involving piracy, hijacking, and drone attacks.