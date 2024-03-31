Actresses to tie the knot in 2024; Here’s the list

Several South Indian actresses, including Aditi Rao Hydari, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tamannaah Bhatia, are set to tie the knot soon, much to the anticipation of their fans eagerly awaiting glimpses of their wedding ceremonies. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth recently surprised their followers by announcing their engagement, sharing a photo where they proudly displayed their engagement rings.

Tamannaah Bhatia, on the other hand, is in a committed relationship with actor Vijay Verma, and their affectionate displays on social media leave no doubt about their deep love for each other. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna, often termed as the “National Crush,” has been romantically linked with actor Vijay Deverakonda, sparking speculation about an impending marriage.

Actress Shruti Haasan has also been in a long-standing relationship with Shantanu Hazarika, and the duo appears to be deeply connected. Their public appearances together indicate a strong bond, and there are expectations of an engagement announcement in the near future, signaling the progression of their relationship to the next level.