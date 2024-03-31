Anuja and Hashim Intentionally Collided Car with Lorry : MVD report

An investigation by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) into the tragic car-truck collision in Adoor has concluded that the car driver, Hashim, intentionally crashed the vehicle into the truck. The incident, which occurred on Thursday night, resulted in the fatalities of Hashim (31) and Anuja (37), a school teacher. According to MVD enforcement officers, Hashim failed to apply brakes to the speeding car, and neither he nor Anuja were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision. These findings strongly indicate that the crash was not accidental but intentional.

Furthermore, the MVD report highlighted the illegal installation of a crash bumper on the truck, which exacerbated the severity of the collision. The Regional Transport Office (RTO) enforcement team is expected to submit a detailed report to the Transport Commissioner, outlining the incident’s particulars and the implications of the truck’s unauthorized modifications.

Hashim, residing in Charumoodu, worked as a private bus employee, while Anuja, from Nooranad, was a teacher at Thumpamon North Government Higher Secondary School. Reports suggest that Anuja was returning from a picnic with colleagues when Hashim forcibly abducted her. The accident occurred on the Adoor-Pathanapuram stretch around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

In a concerning turn of events, Hashim intercepted the vehicle carrying Anuja and her colleagues, leading to a confrontation where he forcibly removed Anuja from the vehicle. Anuja had reportedly contacted her colleague over the phone, expressing her intent to end her life with Hashim. Suspicions arose among her colleagues, prompting them to alert the police. However, before authorities could intervene, the fatal collision had already taken place.