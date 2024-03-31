Calicut University Corrects Marks for 43 Students After Internal Audit

The State Audit Department’s investigation into the University of Calicut reveals unauthorized corrections made to internal marks after result declarations. Specifically, the audit found that the marks of 43 students were adjusted post-results, raising concerns about compliance with university regulations. Additionally, the audit report highlights the university’s failure to identify those accountable for missing answer sheets, adding to the scrutiny.

During the audit, discrepancies were noted in the handling of internal marks, with instances of corrections made even after results were announced, a violation of university protocols. The report emphasizes that students were granted a limited window of three days to raise concerns about their internal marks, as outlined in university guidelines. Furthermore, the report identifies instances where internal marks were enhanced for around 200 students, prompting calls for a reassessment of the process.

Moreover, the audit reveals that over fifty examination papers were reported missing for the academic year 2020-21, with the examination department unable to attribute responsibility due to the collective nature of handling answer sheets. The audit department urges the university to identify those accountable for the lapse and initiate actions for re-examination and compensation collection.