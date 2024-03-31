Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 50,200 per 8 gram and Rs 6275 per 1 gram. This is the second higher price of gold reported in the state. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 200 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.6879.9 per gram down by Rs.336.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6302 per gram down by Rs.308. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -2.89%,whereas in the last month it has been -7.95%.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs.67800 per 10 gram up by 0.182%. Silver futures were trading at Rs.75044 per kg down by 0.005%. In global markets, price of gold settled at $2232.75 per ounce, down by $1.61.