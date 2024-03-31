Congress announces 9 pledges, vows Rs 1 lakh annually for disadvantaged

Andhra Pradesh’s Congress party has revealed a set of ‘nine guarantees,’ promising various benefits including an annual Rs 1 lakh assistance to women and a Rs 2 lakh waiver on farm loans if they secure victory in the upcoming May 13 Assembly elections.

Addressing the launch of the party’s election manifesto, APCC leader Y S Sharmila outlined the pledges, emphasizing the party’s commitment to granting Andhra Pradesh special category status for a decade if Congress takes power at the national level.

Among the guarantees, the Congress vows to provide nearly Rs 8,500 per month to each impoverished family, equivalent to Rs 1 lakh annually, specifically targeting women under the Mahila Mahalakshmi scheme. Additionally, the party promises a 50% increase in the minimum support price for farmers, a raise in the daily wage to Rs 400 under the Employment Guarantee Scheme, and free education from kindergarten to postgraduate level. Furthermore, the Congress pledges to allocate Rs 5 lakh homes to destitute families, along with monthly social security pensions of Rs 4,000 for eligible beneficiaries and Rs 6,000 for individuals with disabilities.