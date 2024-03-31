Congress receives new income tax notice, total tax demand surges to Rs 3,567 Crore

The Congress party faces escalating challenges as it has reportedly received fresh notices from the Income Tax department, demanding a sum of Rs 1,745 crore for the assessment years spanning from 2014-15 to 2016-17. This notice compounds the total tax demand on the party, which now stands at Rs 3,567 crore, as per party sources.

The latest tax notices pertain to the fiscal years 2014-15, 2015-16, and 2016-17, amounting to Rs 663 crore, around Rs 664 crore, and approximately Rs 417 crore, respectively. Authorities have revoked the tax exemption previously granted to political parties, subjecting the Congress to taxation on its entire revenue, including “third-party entries” found in seized diaries during probe agency raids.

The Congress has expressed discontent over the tax demands, highlighting disparities in treatment compared to other political entities. The party alleges bias and accuses the ruling BJP of engaging in “tax terrorism,” asserting that these actions undermine the democratic process, particularly ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Additionally, the Congress has raised concerns with the Election Commission, urging it to uphold fairness and equity during the electoral process.