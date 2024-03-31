Congress to unveil Lok Sabha Elections 2024 manifesto on this date

Congress plans to release its election manifesto on April 5, countering the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) last-minute formation of a manifesto committee. The BJP announced the establishment of a 27-member committee, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to draft its Lok Sabha election platform on March 30. In response, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the BJP’s approach, alleging that their manifesto was hastily put together and lacked substance.

Ramesh highlighted Congress’s proactive approach in releasing policy initiatives, such as the ‘Paanch Nyay’ and ‘Pachees Guarantees’, earlier in March. Additionally, the party plans to launch its ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee’ campaign on April 3. Ramesh emphasized that the Congress manifesto is a product of extensive consultations and incorporates feedback gathered through various channels, including email and the ‘Awaaz Bharat Ki’ website, to ensure it reflects the aspirations of the people.

Despite facing challenges, including income tax claims, Ramesh asserted the Congress’s determination to confront them and emerge victorious in the upcoming elections. He expressed confidence in the party’s readiness and ability to address the needs of the public effectively, contrasting it with what he perceives as the BJP’s lackluster manifesto development process.