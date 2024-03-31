Department of Telecommunications issues advisory warning: Details

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued an advisory warning. The authority urged all not to answer WhatsApp calls or share any personal details from foreign numbers with initials +92-xxxxxxxxxx. The Ministry of Communications also urged people not to disclose any information if they receive calls from individuals claiming to be government officials threatening to disconnect their mobile numbers due to alleged involvement in illegal activities.

The DoT made it clear that it does not authorise anyone to make calls on its behalf.

‘Cyber criminals through such calls try to threaten/steal personal information to carry out cyber-crime/financial frauds. The DoT does not authorise anyone to make such calls on its behalf and has advised people to stay vigilant and asked not to share any information on receiving such calls,’ the advisory said.

‘Calls are being received by the citizens wherein callers, in the name of DoT, are threatening that all of their mobile numbers would be disconnected or their mobile numbers are being misused in some illegal activities,’ said DoT.

The DoT has urged all to to report such fraudulent calls through the ‘Chakshu-Report Suspected Fraud Communications’ facility on the Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in). People can report about fraudulent calls, SMS messages, and WhatsApp messages received within the last 30 days on this platform.

The DoT warned about WhatsApp calls from foreign origin mobile numbers (like +92-xxxxxxxxxx) where cyber frauds attempt to deceive people. It added that cybercriminals use these calls to threaten and steal personal information for cybercrime and financial fraud. They advise people not to share any information when receiving such calls and to report them through the portal.

Earlier this year, the DoT suo moto blocked over 1,500 callers, including international numbers, associated with cybercrimes and threats.