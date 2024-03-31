ECI imposes cash limit of Rs 1 lakh for star campaigners

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced expenditure limits for star campaigners, restricting them from carrying more than Rs 1 lakh in cash during campaign activities. Additionally, candidates accompanying star campaigners are advised not to possess more than Rs 50,000 in cash. Any excess amount found will be confiscated, and appropriate actions will be taken, as stated by a senior official.

Moreover, the ECI has set spending caps for candidates contesting the Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Candidates in smaller states are permitted to spend up to Rs 75 lakh, while those in larger states may spend up to Rs 95 lakh. Detailed records of daily expenses, including meetings, rallies, advertisements, and vehicle costs, must be maintained and submitted to the Commission within 30 days of the election’s conclusion.

Furthermore, the Commission has specified rates for various campaign expenses, such as hosting celebrities for campaigning purposes, with a limit of Rs 2 lakh per invitee. Expenses incurred during campaign events featuring star campaigners will be divided between the candidate and the campaigner, ensuring transparency and fairness in election spending, in accordance with the Representation of the People Act 1951.