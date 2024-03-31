Enhanced Surveillance in Kashmir’s Border; know why

The election authorities in Kupwara district, located in north Kashmir near the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) border, have directed political parties to seek permission before organizing election rallies within the district. This instruction follows the guidelines set by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and aims to ensure the safety of political leaders and the smooth conduct of the electoral process. As per a circular issued by the nodal officer for the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Kupwara, parties must submit their applications at least three days in advance of the scheduled event.

The requirement for advance notice is aimed at facilitating effective coordination by the administration, ensuring public safety, and minimizing potential disruptions during the events. The circular underscores the significance of these measures in light of the upcoming elections and prevailing security concerns. The Baramulla parliamentary constituency, which includes Kupwara, Bandipora, and Baramulla districts, is scheduled to vote on May 20 during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

With 16 Assembly segments falling under the Baramulla parliamentary constituency, meticulous planning is essential. Officials have engaged in discussions with political parties to emphasize compliance with electoral regulations. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Minga Sherpa, stressed the importance of obtaining proper permission from the District Election Officer (DEO) before organizing any political rallies or processions. The authorities have urged political parties to adhere diligently to all guidelines issued by the EC for conducting the Lok Sabha elections transparently and effectively.