Fuel prices for April announced

Dubai: The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of April 2024. The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee has increased the prices of petrol. The committee also reduced the diesel prices. The new rates will apply from Aril 1 and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.15 a litre, compared to Dh3.03 in March.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.03 per litre, compared to Dh2.92 last month.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.96 a litre, compared to Dh2.85 a litre in March.

Diesel will be charged at Dh3.09 a litre compared to Dh3.16 last month.

Fuel prices in the UAE are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.