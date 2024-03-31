Govt boosted family members’ aspirations nationwide: PM Modi

PM Modi, ahead of his first Lok Sabha election rally in Uttar Pradesh, likened the people of the country to his family members, emphasizing that his government has propelled their aspirations to new heights. He is scheduled to address a rally in Meerut, where actor Arun Govil, renowned for his role in the TV serial ‘Ramayan,’ is contesting as a BJP candidate. Additionally, Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, who recently joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, is expected to share the stage with the prime minister.

In a social media post in Hindi, PM Modi expressed gratitude for the support received over the past decade, asserting that his government’s initiatives have elevated the aspirations of people nationwide. He highlighted the resolve of the citizens to rally behind the BJP-NDA alliance once again in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The rally in Meerut is anticipated to commence at around 3:30 PM, offering an opportunity for PM Modi to garner public blessings.

Uttar Pradesh, with 80 Lok Sabha seats, holds immense political significance, with approximately 15.34 crore eligible voters. The state will conduct elections in seven phases starting from April 19. Meerut, slated for voting in the second phase on April 26, was a key battleground in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP secured a significant victory. The political landscape in the state witnessed varied outcomes, with the BSP-SP alliance making notable gains and the Congress retaining the Rae Bareli seat.