IMD Warns of High Temperatures in 9 Kerala Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning signaling the continuation of summertime heat across the state. Notably, alerts for high temperatures have been issued in nine districts. Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad have recorded temperatures surpassing the usual range.

Until April 1st, Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts have been cautioned of temperatures rising up to 39°C, while Pathanamthitta and Kottayam may experience up to 38°C. Additionally, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kannur are expected to reach temperatures up to 37°C, with Thiruvananthapuram district reaching up to 36°C. The IMD predicts hot and unsettled weather conditions in these districts from March 28th to April 1st, excluding hilly areas, due to high temperatures and humid air.

Precautions are advised to mitigate the effects of the soaring temperatures. Recommendations include avoiding direct exposure to sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm, staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and refraining from beverages like alcohol and caffeinated drinks. Wearing loose, light-colored cotton clothing and using umbrellas or hats when outdoors are also recommended. Additionally, heightened awareness is urged regarding the potential spread of forest fires, particularly for tourists and residents in forested regions. Authorities are advised to closely monitor the situation and follow guidelines issued by the forest department. Special attention to student welfare is emphasized by both school authorities and parents during this period.