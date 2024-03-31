IndiGo introduces new direct flights to UAE from this Indian city: Details

Kannur: The largest airline in India, IndiGo launched new direct flights between the UAE and India. The air carrier will operate new non-stop flights connecting Abu Dhabi with Kannur in Kerala. The flight service will start from May 9.

With the introduction of these flights, the airline will operate a total of 56 weekly flights to Abu Dhabi from 8 cities across India.

‘We are pleased to announce direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Kannur. With the addition of these flights, IndiGo will operate 56 weekly flights to Abu Dhabi from 8 cities in India, promoting travel, trade, and tourism between the two countries. We are continuously working towards providing our customers with superior connectivity and enhanced accessibility to explore new horizons with our ever-expanding range of travel options. IndiGo remains committed to delivering on its promise of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network,’ said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo.

Earlier the air carrier launched direct flight between Karnataka capital Bengaluru and Bali in Indonesia. Flight 6E 1605 will take off from Bengaluru at 12:05 am, and land in Denpasar at 10:20 am. Flight 6E 1606 will take off at 11:20 am from Denpasar nd reach Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at around 3:15 pm.

Bali is the airline’s second destination within Indonesia, after Jakarta. This daily flight will make Denpasar the 33rd international and 119th overall destination to join the airline’s 6E network