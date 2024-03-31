Kejriwal’s Wife Outlines INDIA Bloc’s 6 Guarantees if Elected: Message from Jail

Sunita Kejriwal, spouse of Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, participated in the “Maha Rally” organized by the Opposition INDIA bloc at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on March 31. Representing her husband, she hailed him as a “lion” and questioned the public’s stance on calls for his resignation by the BJP.

During the rally, Sunita Kejriwal conveyed Arvind Kejriwal’s message, emphasizing a vision for a new India and presenting six guarantees to the audience. These guarantees included initiatives like providing 24-hour electricity nationwide, free electricity for the underprivileged, and establishing government schools and Mohalla Clinics in every village.

Additionally, the INDIA bloc promised to ensure multi-speciality government hospitals in each district, offer free healthcare to all citizens, provide fair prices for farmers’ crops based on Minimum Support Price (MSP), and grant Delhi the status of a state. The rally aimed to foster unity among opposition leaders, with prominent figures such as Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Mehbooba Mufti, Akhilesh Yadav, Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah, and Tejashwi Yadav sharing the platform.