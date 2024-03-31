Know the hidden meaning behind these types of hugs

Hugs are not just physical gestures; they carry a multitude of meanings, reflecting the depth of relationships. Each hug carries its unique meaning. Hugs can be used to express a diverse range of feelings. One can use them when words fail to express their emotions.

According to many research, hugs raise the level of oxytocin, or the ‘feel good’ chemical, in your brain. It can instantly boost your mood, and you can start feeling good. It also helps to cut down on stress.

Types of hugs and their meanings:

Bear Hug

The bear hug symbolises deep, unconditional love. When someone wraps you tightly in their arms, it’s a gesture of reassurance. This hug is often shared between close friends and family members, signifying protection, support, and an unbreakable bond.

Friendly Hug

A light, casual embrace exchanged between friends, the friendly hug radiates warmth and camaraderie. It’s a gesture of appreciation, celebrating the bond of friendship and mutual respect. The friendly hug is characterized by its relaxed nature, often accompanied by a pat on the back or a gentle squeeze, fostering a sense of belonging and comfort.

Romantic Hug

Shared between romantic partners, this hug ignites sparks of love and desire, strengthening emotional connection and intimacy. It is intimate and passionate.

Comforting Hug

This hug communicates understanding and compassion, reminding the recipient that they are not alone in their pain. It’s a gesture of unconditional support, allowing individuals to find strength in the embrace of a loved one.

Also Read: Everything you need to know about unicorn polyamory

Surprise Hug

Spontaneous and heartwarming, the surprise hug catches you off guard, filling your heart with joy and warmth. It’s a beautiful reminder of the simple pleasures of life and the importance of seizing moments of connection and affection.

Side Hug — A side hug is when two people hug each other with their arms around either the other person’s waist or shoulder. Usually, they are standing side by side, one using the left arm and the other using the right. It signifies politeness and friendliness but if a close friend or romantic partner gives you a side hug, it signifies quick affection or comfort.

Hugging from Behind – In this type of hug, one person usually stands behind the other, with the hugger’s front touching the other’s backside closely, and wraps their arms around the partner’s chest or torso.This hug signifies deep feelings, fondness, support, or an intimate relationship.

Waist Hug – In this hug, both partners’ waists are completely aligned and their arms are wrapped around each other’s waists.

Tight Hug – Also known as a bear hug, it is most commonly done while standing. It is much closer, tighter, and usually more prolonged. It means closeness and intimacy between the two persons.

Buddy Hug — It is a two-armed hug where both people’s chests touch. It signifies warmth and comfort, and is strictly friendly with a few quick pats or rubs.

Pickpocket Hug – It is a sweet, romantic hug and a cutesy, rom-com-worthy gesture. It signifies strong trust and affection between the two people.