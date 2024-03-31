Lok Sabha Election 2024: Election Commission of India bans exit polls from this date: Details

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a ban on exit polls. The ECI said that the publication or publicising of exit polls will be banned in the country between 7 am on April 19 and 6:30 pm on June 1. It also banned displaying any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media during the 48 hours ending with the time fixed for the conclusion of the poll.

The Lok Sabha election 2024 will start from April 19. It will end on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on 4 June. The voting schedule has been divided into 7 stages over 44 days.

Schedule of Lok Sabha Election 2024:

Phase 1 (April 19): As many as 21 states/union territories will cast votes across 102 constituencies.

Phase 2 (April 26): As many as 13 states/union territories will cast votes across 89 constituencies.

Phase 3 (May 7): As many as 12 states/union territories will cast votes across 94 constituencies.

Phase 4 (May 13): As many as 10 states/union territories will cast votes across 96 constituencies.

Phase 5 (May 20): As many as eight states/union territories will cast votes across 49 constituencies.

Phase 6 (May 25): As many as seven states/union territories will cast votes across 57 constituencies.

Phase 7 (June 1): As many as eight states/union territories will cast votes across 57 constituencies.

There are over 97 crore eligible voters and 543 Lok Sabha seats. Besides Lok Sabha polls, assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim are going for elections in the same period. Separately, bye-elections to 25 assembly constituencies in 12 states will also take place during the 44 days.