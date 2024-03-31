Mega rally by INDIA bloc against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest; Sunita to join

Prominent members of the Opposition INDIA alliance, including National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, are set to address a “Loktantra Bachao” demonstration in Delhi on Sunday, rallying against the detention of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Scheduled speakers at the event include Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and Sunita Kejriwal, the Chief Minister’s wife. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges related to a money-laundering case linked to the excise policy.

The ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally, to be held at Delhi’s Ramlila Ground, will witness participation from prominent political figures such as Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Akhilesh Yadav, Mehbooba Mufti, Tejashwi Yadav, Farooq Abdullah, and others. AAP leader Gopal Rai also mentioned Sonia Gandhi’s attendance at the event. The Delhi Police have devised comprehensive security plans for the rally, with strict regulations in place, including restrictions on marches, tractor-trolleys, and firearms within downtown Delhi.

To ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the demonstration, the Delhi Police have implemented Section 144 in the DDU Marg area, home to several political party offices. Any violation of regulations, including unauthorized marches from Ramlila Maidan, will result in severe consequences, as stated by a police spokesperson. Traffic regulations and diversions have been announced for a six-hour period on Sunday, with the Delhi Traffic Police issuing advisories to locals regarding route alterations and areas to avoid during the rally.