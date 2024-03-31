Mukhtar Ansari experienced two heart attacks in prison

Health records of Mukhtar Ansari, the gangster-turned-politician, have surfaced, revealing alarming details about his deteriorating health while he was in jail. Ansari, who recently passed away amid controversy surrounding allegations of poisoning, reportedly suffered two heart attacks during his imprisonment, along with battling high blood pressure and diabetes.

These revelations came to light through applications filed by Mukhtar Ansari and his wife to the President of India in 2018 and 2019, seeking his release on medical grounds. In these applications, Ansari’s medical history was outlined, with his wife, Afshan Ansari, highlighting his various ailments, including diabetes, high blood pressure, spondylitis, and a slipped disc, urging authorities to consider his worsening health condition.

One of the pleas dated September 10, 2018, described Ansari’s dire health situation, alleging that inadequate medical treatment led to a heart attack while he was in Banda jail. Ansari himself wrote to the President from Ropar jail in Punjab on November 2, 2019, revealing that he had suffered two cardiac arrests while incarcerated and requested permanent hospitalization.

Despite claims from senior police officers and the Directorate General of Prisons about Ansari receiving adequate medical care whenever he fell ill, his family has raised concerns about his treatment and alleged negligence contributing to his untimely death. Ansari’s health struggles were compounded by his legal battles, including numerous criminal cases and investigations into money laundering allegations, sparking widespread controversy and calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of his death.