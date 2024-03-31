Prithviraj’s ‘Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life’ earns Rs 21.6 crore at box office

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film ‘Aadujeevitham’ exhibited remarkable consistency on its third day in India, earning an estimated Rs. 7.75 crore on Saturday, March 30. This achievement boosts the movie’s three-day total to Rs 21.6 crore at the Indian box office.

Adapted from Benyamin’s renowned 2008 Malayalam novel, ‘Aadujeevitham’ portrays the tale of Najeeb, a Malayali migrant laborer ensnared in servitude as a goatherd on a remote Saudi Arabian farm. Despite facing tough competition from other releases like ‘Crew’, featuring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon, the Malayalam film continues to perform impressively at the box office.

With an overall Malayalam occupancy rate of 72.44% on March 30, ‘Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life’ directed by Blessy, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amala Paul, resonates with audiences. The narrative follows Najeeb’s journey as he ventures from his small-town life to seek employment in Saudi Arabia, with his wife Sainu (Amala Paul) envisioning a hopeful future. AR Rahman composed the music, and Resul Pookutty contributed to the sound design, enhancing the cinematic experience. Moreover, the film’s release spans multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, underscoring its broad appeal across diverse audiences.