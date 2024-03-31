Russia seeks India’s assistance in fighting terrorism

Russia has expressed appreciation for India’s solidarity following a terrorist attack on March 22nd near Moscow. The attack, which targeted a concert hall, resulted in the loss of at least 143 lives, marking one of the deadliest incidents in Russia’s recent history. India swiftly condemned the act of terror, standing with Russia during this challenging time.

Denis Alipov, Russia’s Ambassador to India, emphasized Russia’s commitment to combat terrorism alongside India and other nations, both bilaterally and multilaterally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences and expressed solidarity with the Russian government and people following the attack, a sentiment echoed by leaders across India.

The Russian Embassy in Delhi received an outpouring of support from Indians, with many expressing condolences and condemnation of the terrorist attack. Ambassador Alipov highlighted the appreciation for the sympathy and support extended by the Indian people and other nations during this tragic event, emphasizing the importance of global solidarity in the fight against terrorism.