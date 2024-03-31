Samsung reduces price of Galaxy S23 in India by Rs 25,000: Know how to avail this offer

Mumbai: South Korean tech giant, Samsung has announced a discount offer for its flagship smartphone Galaxy S23. The brand is offering up to Rs 25,000 off on the original launch price of the device.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 price start from Rs 84,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone comes in 8GB RAM and 128 GB Storage variant, and at Rs 89,999 for 256 GB Storage variant. Flipkart offers a live sale discount of up to 27%, getting the phone around Rs 25,000 off the original launch price.

The e-commerce site is also giving exchange offer of Rs 5000. Users can also use select bank offers to avail added discount, such as HDFC Credit, Debit, EMI transactions allow users to avail upto Rs 7000 off. Bundled together, this brings the effective cost of the Samsung Galaxy S23 to Rs 52,000 from the original price of Rs 89,999.

The Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, HDR10+ certification, and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

It sports a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. It is backed by a 3,900mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and runs on Android 13 with the One UI 6 update. Display: Processor: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for efficient performance.

The Galaxy S23 includes stereo speakers for enhanced audio playback, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking, and a variety of sensors like accelerometer, barometer, gyro, and more for added functionality. It also supports Ultra Wide Band (UWB) technology .