Vistara launches non-stop flights to this European city from India: Details

Mumbai: India based full service carrier Vistara has launched non-stop flights between Mumbai and Paris. The airline will operate five flights a week on the route. The airline will deploy its Boeing 787-9 aircraft for the service.

Vistara’s Mumbai to Paris route, Flight No. UK 023, will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Departure from Mumbai is scheduled at 13:20 hrs, with arrival in Paris at 19:30 hrs local time. Conversely, the return journey, Flight No. UK 024, will also run on the same days, departing from Paris at 21:30 hrs and reaching Mumbai at 09:50 hrs the next day.

At present, Vistara currently flies to Paris from Delhi five times a week. Vistara already operates its flight services to London and Frankfurt from Mumbai. This flight also marks Vistara’s sixth long-haul direct route between India and Europe.

‘We are delighted to commence direct connectivity between Mumbai and Paris. This new route, in addition to our non-stop flights connecting Delhi and Paris, reflects the increasing preference of our customers to fly Vistara for seamless travel between India and France. This strategic expansion also enables us to aid the growing traffic between the two countries given the burgeoning cooperation across sectors including trade, investment, science, technology, and academia. We are confident that customers will appreciate the choice of flying India’s best airline on this additional route, that further solidifies our presence in Europe,’ said Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Vistara.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata and Singapore Airlines. It has a fleet of 63 aircraft, including 48 Airbus A320neos, 10 Airbus A321s and 5 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.