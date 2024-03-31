Wives of jailed Kejriwal and Soren Unite in Delhi, Vow to Fight Together

The spouses of imprisoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met in Delhi, seen as a gesture of solidarity amidst speculation about Sunita Kejriwal’s potential political role. Kalpana Soren and Sunita Kejriwal shared greetings and embraced on camera, highlighting their unity against what the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) perceive as the Central government’s misuse of investigative agencies to suppress the Opposition ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The AAP voiced support for both women, emphasizing their resilience in the face of their husbands’ arrests and portraying it as a joint fight alongside the people of their respective states. Kalpana Soren expressed solidarity with Sunita Kejriwal, drawing parallels between her husband’s situation in Jharkhand and Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi. Both women vowed to continue their shared struggle against perceived political persecution.

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy, and Hemant Soren’s detention over his alleged involvement in a land scam, have sparked political upheaval. Following Hemant Soren’s arrest, JMM veteran Champai Soren assumed the role of Chief Minister. Meanwhile, Sunita Kejriwal launched a campaign titled “Kejriwal ko aashirwad,” inviting people to send messages of support. Amidst speculation about her potential political role, Union Minister Hardeep Puri suggested that Sunita Kejriwal might be preparing for the Chief Minister’s position, given her background as a former IRS officer.