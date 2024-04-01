9 children killed in landmine blast

Kabul: In a tragic incident, 9 children were killed in a landmine blast in southeastern Afghanistan. The incident took place in Geru district of Ghazni province. Hamidullah Nisar the provincial head of the information and culture department said this.

As per the officials, the mine went off as a group of young boys and girls were playing with it. ‘An unexploded mine left over from the time of the Russian invasion went off when they were playing with it. Unfortunately, it killed nine children,’ Nisar told news agencies.

The victims included five girls and four boys. They were aged from four to ten years.

Swathes of Afghanistan are littered with unexploded mines, grenades and mortars from decades of conflict, spanning from the Soviet invasion in 1979, the civil war that followed, and the 20-year Taliban insurgency against foreign-backed governments. Unexploded ordnance and mines, however, still claim lives regularly. Also on Sunday, another child died and five other people were wounded when unexploded ordnance went off in Herat province