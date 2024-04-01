Another country legalizes recreational cannabis, allow adults to carry 25 grams of cannabis

Berlin: Germany has legalized recreational cannabis. Thus, Germany has become the biggest EU country to legalize the recreational use of cannabis.

Under the new law, adults over 18 will now be allowed to carry 25 grams of dried cannabis and cultivate up to three marijuana plants at home. From July 1 it will be possible to legally obtain weed through ‘cannabis clubs’ in the country. These ‘cannabis clubs’ will be allowed to have up to 500 members each, and will be able to distribute up to 50 grams of cannabis per person per month.

The German government led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats, argues that legalisation will help contain the growing black market of the drug. The government has promised a widespread information campaign to raise awareness of the risks and to boost support programmes. The government also clarified that cannabis will remain banned for under-18s and within 100 metres of schools, kindergartens and playgrounds.

Earlier, Malta and Luxembourg legalized recreational use of cannabis in 2021 and 2023, respectively. Meanwhile, the Netherlands has taken a stricter approach to counter cannabis tourism.