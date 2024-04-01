Beware: Centre issues warning on USB charger scam

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, a division of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a warning regarding a scam involving USB charging ports in public places. According to the agency, cyber criminals are exploiting USB charging ports at locations like airports, cafés, hotels, and bus stands for malicious purposes. These criminals engage in what is known as “juice-jacking,” wherein they can install malicious software, encrypt devices for ransom, or steal data from unsuspecting users.

Juice-jacking poses significant risks to individuals who use public charging stations or portable wall chargers. The CERT agency advises the public to exercise caution and take preventive measures. This includes using electrical wall outlets for charging mobile devices whenever possible, carrying personal cables and power banks, locking mobile devices, and disabling pairing with connected devices. Additionally, users are encouraged to charge their phones while they are switched off to minimize the risk of cyber attacks.

The warning underscores the importance of safeguarding personal data and devices against cyber threats, particularly in public settings where USB charging ports may be compromised. By following the recommended precautions, individuals can reduce their vulnerability to juice-jacking attacks and protect their digital assets from unauthorized access or manipulation.