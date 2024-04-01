CM meets cyclone victims, death count rises to 5

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital early Monday morning, where she confirmed the loss of at least five lives and the critical condition of two individuals due to a cyclone. Expressing her condolences, she acknowledged the extensive damage caused to homes and infrastructure by the sudden heavy rainfall and stormy winds in Jalpaiguri-Maynaguri areas. Banerjee assured the deployment of civil administration, police, and disaster management personnel for relief efforts and pledged compensation to the families of the deceased and the injured, adhering to the Model Code of Conduct.Reports indicate that the cyclone claimed five lives and left over 100 people injured in Jalpaiguri district, with hail and strong winds wreaking havoc on properties and crops. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his sympathies and directed officials to provide necessary assistance to those affected. He also called upon BJP workers to lend support to the affected individuals and communities. Among the deceased were Dijendra Narayan Sarkar (52), Anima Burman (45), Jagen Roy (72), and Samar Roy (64).In the wake of the calamity, both state and central governments have mobilized efforts to address the aftermath of the cyclone in Jalpaiguri. While Chief Minister Banerjee personally assessed the situation and assured support, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of prompt assistance and urged party workers to actively engage in relief activities. The loss of lives and widespread damage underscores the urgency of collaborative efforts in mitigating the impact and aiding the affected populations.