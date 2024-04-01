Coastal Sea Assaults Ravage 200+ Homes in Thiruvananthapuram

The coastal regions of Kerala are on high alert following warnings from the Disaster Management Authority about the possibility of sea attacks today. Consequently, Thiruvananthapuram has imposed restrictions on coastal tourist attractions, and over 200 families in the district have been affected by water inundation. To address emergencies, the state fisheries department has established a control room.

The recent sea attack has caused panic among coastal communities, particularly in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Thrissur. Authorities have taken steps to assist affected families by setting up a camp at a government school in Pozhiyoor. Coastal areas like Pozhiyoor, Povaar, Erikaluvila, Karumkulam, Pulluvila, and Adimalathura bore the brunt of the sea attack, prompting evacuation notices to ensure the safety of residents.

Warnings from the State Disaster Management Authority indicate the likelihood of continued high waves and sea storms for another day, posing a risk of further sea attacks. Additionally, the forecast suggests potential summer rains in Kerala, with Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Idukki expected to experience rainfall. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has alerted about high waves and storms along the Kerala and South Tamil Nadu coasts, advising residents to exercise caution.