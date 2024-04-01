Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up sharply, touch record high

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price appreciated sharply in Kerala. Gold price touched new record high in the state. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 50,880, up by Rs 680 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 6360, up by Rs 85. This is the higher price of gold reported in the state.

In other major markets in the country, gold prices saw a slight increase on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.6947.1 per gram up by Rs.672. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6363.6 per gram up by Rs.616.0. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -1.46%,whereas in the last month it has been -6.23%.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 68,930 per 10 gram, up by Rs 1,253 or 1.85%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 75,787 per kg, higher by Rs 739 or 0.98%. Gold prices hit a fresh lifetime of Rs 69,487 on Monday, gaining nearly Rs 1,800 per 10 gram in the opening trade.

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 1% at $2,255.39 per ounce. Yellow metal hit a record high of $2,256.09 per ounce earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures gained 1.7% to $2,275.70 per ounce. Price of spot silver rose 1% to $25.22 per ounce, platinum was up 0.6% to $913.85 and palladium gained 0.3% to $1018.22.