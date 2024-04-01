Dalit youth attacked for touching bucket

A Dalit boy, aged eight, reportedly faced physical assault after allegedly touching a bucket belonging to an upper-caste individual in the Ramgarh region of Alwar district, Rajasthan. The incident, as reported by the police on Monday, involved Ratiram Thakur purportedly assaulting the child for coming into contact with his bucket, positioned near a handpump at a local government school. The victim, identified as a fourth-grade student at the school, had approached the handpump to fetch water when the altercation ensued.

The boy’s father lodged a complaint against Thakur, accusing him of attacking his son over the bucket incident. Ramgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Sawai Singh mentioned that an investigation into the matter is underway following the formal complaint. Notably, Thakur operates a tea stall within his village, though further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the assault have yet to be disclosed.