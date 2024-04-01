Deadly storm: 4 killed, over 100 injured

A storm wreaked havoc in parts of Jalpaiguri district in northern West Bengal on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of at least eight individuals and causing injuries to several others. District authorities reported extensive damage to houses, uprooted trees, and fallen electric poles due to strong winds that ravaged the district headquarters town and neighboring areas like Mainaguri. Senior officials have initiated round-the-clock rescue operations to assist affected residents.

Rajarhat, Barnish, Bakali, Jorpakdi, Madhabdanga, and Saptibari were among the worst-hit areas, with significant devastation reported. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, upon arriving in Bagdogra late Sunday night, acknowledged the fatalities and assured that the administration is actively providing necessary assistance to those affected. She also announced compensation for the families of the deceased and assistance for the injured.

Furthermore, West Bengal Governor is scheduled to visit Jalpaiguri the following day to assess the situation firsthand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the affected individuals and urged BJP workers in Bengal to extend support to those impacted by the storms. Meanwhile, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee maintained close communication with local leaders in Jalpaiguri and planned a visit to Jalpaiguri Medical College to meet with cyclone-affected individuals in the region.