Eid Al Fitr 2024: Gulf country announces holiday for employees

Dubai: The UAE government announced Eid Al Fitr holiday for public sector employees. Government employees will get one-week holiday.

The Eid Al Fitr holidays will start from Monday, April 8 and will end on Sunday, April 14. Regular working hours would then resume on Monday, April 15. Since Saturday and Sunday are the official weekend days in the UAE, federal government workers will be granted a nine-day break to celebrate Eid Al Fitr.

As per the Islamic calendar, Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on when the Moon is sighted. Eid Al Fitr is celebrated on the first of Shawwal, the month after Ramadan. If Ramadan lasts 30 days, Eid is on April 10. If the month lasts 29 days, the Islamic festival is on April 9.

Muslims begin their fast from dawn — before the call for Fajr (morning) prayer and end it when the call for Maghrib (dusk) prayer is given. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and Eid Al Fitr is marked at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. The Hijri calendar began in 622 Gregorian calendar year when Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) migrated from Makkah to Madinah.