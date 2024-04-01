Electricity rates decreased after 15 years

Residents and businesses in Karnataka are celebrating as the Karnataka State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has announced a significant reduction in electricity rates, marking the first decrease in over fifteen years. The revised rates, effective from April 1, aim to alleviate the financial burden on consumers and stimulate economic growth.

Under the new tariff structure, consumers will experience a notable change, with the elimination of the previous slab system for domestic consumption charges. Previously, consumers faced fluctuating rates based on their usage, but now a fixed rate of Rs. 5.90 per unit applies regardless of consumption. This change ensures uniformity in household electricity rates across all distribution companies (Escoms).

The revised rates also benefit commercial users, with LT-connected establishments such as hospitals and educational institutes witnessing a reduction in tariffs. Previously set at Rs. 7.75 per unit, these entities will now pay Rs. 7.25 per unit, providing much-needed relief to businesses. Additionally, the intricate slab system for demand-based charging in commercial connections has been abolished, simplifying the tariff structure and easing the financial strain on commercial users.