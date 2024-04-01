Floating Bridge Collapses at Kerala

A floating bridge at Muzhappilangad beach in Kannur reportedly collapsed on Sunday, March 31, purportedly due to rough seas. However, the District Tourism Promotion Council clarified that the bridge was intentionally released following a sea attack warning, rather than being damaged. This incident follows similar occurrences at Varkala Beach and Thrissur Chavakkad Beach, where floating bridges collapsed, resulting in injuries.

Locals attributed the collapse of the floating bridge to the rough seas, although preventive measures were taken due to the sea attack warning. The District Tourism Promotion Council officials stated that parts of the bridge were removed to avert further damage. Visitors were denied access to the bridge, and measures such as releasing anchors and securing parts of the bridge to the side were undertaken. Despite the collapse being avoided, misinformation spread when onlookers mistook these precautions for a bridge collapse, highlighting the importance of accurate communication during such events.