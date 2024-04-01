Foreign national arrested at airport with cocaine worth Rs 11 crore

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a foreign national at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with cocaine worth Rs 11 crore. The arrested, a national of Sierra Leone concealed 74 drug capsules, weighing 1,108 grams, in his body.

After getting specific information , the DRI officials intercepted the accused. During questioning, the accused told the DRI officials that he had ingested cocaine capsules. He was then admitted to JJ Hospital after obtaining a court order. A team of doctors removed 74 cocaine capsules from his abdomen.

The accused was later arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and sent to judicial custody.

Earlier on March 24, a woman from Sierra Leone was arrested with 1,979 grams of cocaine valued at Rs19.79 crore. She had concealed the drug in shoes, moisturiser and shampoo bottles and antiperspirants.