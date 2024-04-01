Forex Market: India’s currency and debt markets closed on April 1

Mumbai: India’s currency and debt markets will be closed on Monday, April 1. The markets will be closed for annual account closing of banks. Trading will resume trading on Tuesday, April 2. The markets were also closed on Friday to mark Good Friday.

The Indian rupee fell by a slight 0.03% to close at 83.40 per U.S. dollar on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Indian equity markets will remain open today for trading. For the rest of 2024, Indian stock exchanges will have a total of 10 trading holidays, excluding the weekly market closures. The markets will remain shut for two days in April, with one holiday each in May, June, July, August, October, November and December.