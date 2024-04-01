Gulf country bans fishing of two species: Details

Dubai: The UAE government has banned fishing of two species for this month. The ban will last through 2026.The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) has announced this.

As per the ministry, fishing of Golden trevally (Gnathanodon speciosus) and Painted sweetlips (Diagramma pictum) is prohibited this month. The ban will begin on today, April 1 and end on April 30. The ban was announced as this is the breeding season of these fishes.

The bans was aimed to regulate commercial fishing so as to ensure sustainability of fish stocks in UAE waters and enhance the country’s food security. To this end, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Endangered Safety Authority has also launched a two-day awareness campaign, starting Monday, for regulation of hunting and marketing of certain types of fish.

The campaign will cover all fish markets in the Emirates as well as fish shops in the complexes. It will also target hotels, restaurants, and central kitchens, next to import and re-export companies of fish products in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.