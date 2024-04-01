Leopard enters house and injures five: Video

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a leopard entered a house and injured five people. The incident took place in Roop Nagar area in Delhi on Monday. According to the Delhi Fire Service, they received information about the incident around 6.20 am and two fire tenders were rushed to Jagatpur village in Delhi’s Wazirabad.

‘With the help of the locals, the officials were able to lock the leopard in a room. The injured were taken to a hospital,’ said Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg

Last week, a forest guard from Junnar forest division was injured in a leopard attack during a rescue operation. Before the incident, a bike rider, who was crossing the Pune – Nashik Highway near Alephata, was injured in an attack reportedly by the same leopard.

Leopards belong to the cat family and closely related to lions, tigers and jaguars. Leopards are found in various parts of India. Around the world, leopards are found in China, Africa, Iran, Southeast Asian countries etc. They have great ability to climb structures and these animals are able to sneak into human inhabited areas. Destruction of natural habitat and lack of food often prompts leopards to venture out of forest areas, leading to man-animal conflict. In human inhabited areas, leopards are known to attack and feed on dogs.