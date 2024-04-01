Oil companies announces revised price for LPG cylinders and jet fuel

New Delhi: Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) in the country, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation revised the retail prices of commercial LPG cylinders. Oil marketing companies reduced the price of commercial LPG cylinders in the range of Rs 30.5- Rs 32.0.

In the national capital, the 19-kg commercial cooking gas cylinder is priced at Rs 1,764.50, lower by Rs 30.5. In March, the price was at Rs 1,795 per cylinder. Similarly, the prices in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were lowered by Rs 32, Rs 31.5 and Rs 30.5 to Rs 1,879, Rs 1,717.50 and Rs 1,930 per cylinder with effect from Monday.

LPG prices are usually revised on the first of every month, and sometimes within the month. Earlier on March 1, LPG prices were hiked by Rs 25.

The OMCs have also reduced the prices of aviation turbine fuel. The price of ATF for domestic airlines in Delhi has been set at Rs 1,00,893.63 per kilolitre, lower by Rs 502.91 from Rs 1,01,396.54 in March. In Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, jet fuel will be sold for ?Rs ,09,898.61, Rs 94,466.41 and Rs 1,04,973.36 per kilolitre, against Rs 1,10,297, Rs 94,809 and Rs 1,05,399 in March.

ATF prices for Indian airlines on international operations have been revised downwards to $918.01 per kilolitre in Delhi, $956.91 in Kolkata, $917.28 in Mumbai, $913.83 per kilolitre, from $921.4, $959.49, $919.49 and $916.49 per kilolitre, respectively.

Earlier in March, the government announced a cut of Rs 100 in domestic cooking gas prices and also extend the Rs 300 subsidy for LPG cylinders for beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana for the upcoming fiscal (FY25) with an outgo of Rs 12,000 crore.