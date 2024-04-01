PM Modi unveils commemorative coin for RBI’s 90th anniversary

PM Narendra Modi, alongside Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, marked the 90th anniversary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by unveiling a special coin on April 1. The commemorative coin, valued at Rs 90, is crafted from 99.99% pure silver, weighing around 40 grams, symbolizing the RBI’s significant contributions over nine decades. It features the iconic RBI emblem and the inscription “RBI@90,” representing the institution’s enduring legacy in India’s financial landscape. Additionally, the coin showcases the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar, embodying India’s cultural heritage, with the national motto “Satyamev Jayate” engraved below.

Established as India’s central banking authority, the RBI has played a crucial role in shaping the nation’s economy. Its inception dates back to April 1, 1935, following the recommendations of the Hilton Young Commission and the enactment of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (II of 1934). Since then, the RBI has been instrumental in maintaining financial stability and fostering economic growth in the country.